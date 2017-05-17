Here's what you need to know about special prosecutors

A special prosecutor, or independent counsel, enjoys broad investigative power with wider-ranging authority than a typical federal prosecutor.

The law calls for appointment of a special counsel if it is determined a criminal probe is warranted, the investigation “would present a conflict of interest” for the Justice Department and it would be “in the public interest” to place the matter in the hands of someone outside the administration.

The “special” simply means they’ve been selected to pursue a specific matter; a kind of one-off.

On Wednesday, former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III was appointed to be a special prosecutor for the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any coordination between Donald Trump's campaign and Russian intelligence.

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein announced the decision after a week of rising political pressure on the Justice Department to ensure the probe remains independent of the White House.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller named special prosecutor for Russia investigation »

Who decides whether appointment of an outside counsel is merited?

Normally, the U.S. attorney general. In this case, it was Rosenstein. That’s because Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russian investigation.

What’s the back story on special prosecutors?

It goes back to the 1970s-era Watergate scandal, which involved a break-in at the Democratic Party headquarters by operatives connected to President Nixon’s reelection campaign.

After the myriad abuses of the Nixon administration, which led to his resignation, Congress passed a law creating an “independent counsel” with broad powers to investigate alleged wrongdoing. The attorney general or Congress could seek appointment of a special counsel, but the ultimate selection was left up to a panel of federal judges who also determined the prosecutor’s mandate.

So it’s up to the attorney general or Congress?

Not anymore. Members of both parties grew frustrated with the actions of special prosecutors, including, most notably, Kenneth Starr, whose investigation of President Clinton morphed from a look into a failed Arkansas real estate deal to a tawdry probe of his extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinksy.

Lawmakers were concerned that the cost and free-ranging nature of previous investigations had gotten out of hand, so they allowed the independent counsel law to lapse. In its place is a system in which only the attorney general can appoint a special prosecutor, with their investigative scope limited to criminal activities.

Congress could vote to create a high-profile House-Senate committee to investigate Russian meddling and the Trump administration.In the meantime, separate investigations are underway by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

You use “special prosecutor,” “independent counsel” and “special counsel” interchangeably.

That’s because they’re all the same. Some frown on the term “special prosecutor” because it has a kind of guilty-until-proven-innocent connotation.

Is there precedent for Sessions’ recusal?

There is. Atty. Gen. John Ashcroft stepped aside in 2003 when the decision was made to appoint an outside counsel to probe the unmasking of CIA agent Valerie Plame during the debate over the Iraq war. Ashcroft had close ties to some of those who may have been involved in the disclosure to the syndicated columnist Robert Novak. Guess who made the call?

It was Ashcroft’s No. 2, Deputy Atty. Gen. James Comey.

mark.barabak@latimes.com

@markzbarabak

ALSO

A sudden fall for an FBI director once seen as above the fray and untouchable

Trump urged Comey to go after Clinton — and then fired him for it

Annotated letter: the Trump administration’s case for firing FBI Director James Comey