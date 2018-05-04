Trump administration will end protected status for Hondurans

The Trump administration says it will strip legal protections for 86,000 Hondurans who live in the U.S., the latest group of longtime undocumented residents who now face the prospect of deportation back to their troubled home countries.
Kirstjen Nielsen, the Homeland Security secretary, on Friday announced the end of temporary protected status for Honduras, saying that conditions there have vastly improved and that the Central American nation can safely accommodate its returning citizens. The status, which had been set to expire on July 5, will be extended until January 2020 to give Hondurans time to prepare.
Temporary status was created by Congress to provide a haven for people living illegally in the U.S. whose home countries suffered wars or natural disasters. The protections were extended to Hondurans in January 1999, two months after Hurricane Mitch swept through the country, killing 7,000 people and leaving 1.4 million others homeless.
Past administrations repeatedly extended the program for countries like Honduras that continue to struggle with extreme violence and chronic political instability. In the most recent extension, in 2016, the U.S. said Honduras was still suffering lingering effects from Mitch and other disasters.
But the Trump administration has been far more strict, insisting that the program shouldn't be a permanent pass to stay in the U.S. The administration has also ended protections for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan and Nepal. The program was extended for South Sudan, still riven by a civil war.
