In the wake of tragedy, Trump struggles to show his empathetic side

The address angered some listeners who hoped that the deaths of schoolchildren might inspire Trump to consider changes to the nation's gun laws. The gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mowed down 17 people with a semiautomatic AR-15, the same kind of gun used to kill 20 first-graders at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. In the six years since that massacre, there have been at least 239 shootings at schools across the country, wounding 438 people and taking the lives of 138.