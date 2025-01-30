Trump consoles crash victims then dives into politics with attack, claims on diversity initiatives

President Trump on Thursday responded to the deadliest American aviation disaster in more than two decades by blaming diversity initiatives for undermining safety and questioning the actions of a U.S. Army helicopter pilot involved in the midair collision with a commercial airliner.

Sixty-seven people are believed to have died in the crash, which occurred while an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kan., was landing at Washington Reagan National Airport. As Trump spoke, the federal investigation was just beginning and first responders were still trying to recover bodies from the Potomac River.

Officials have not established the reason for the collision, and Trump acknowledged that it was too soon to draw conclusions as he encouraged the country to pray for the victims. But then he indulged his penchant for division, grievance and speculation at a time when Americans usually look to the presidency for comfort, assurance and facts.

“Some really bad things happened and some things happened that shouldn’t have happened,” the Republican president said from the White House briefing room, just over three miles from the scene of the disaster.

He blamed former President Biden’s administration, claiming it encouraged the Federal Aviation Administration to recruit workers “who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative.”

Trump did not share any evidence that unqualified people were being put in critical positions like air traffic control, and he acknowledged that there was no indication that air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport made any mistakes.

Asked why he was blaming diversity initiatives, Trump said “because I have common sense, and unfortunately a lot of people don’t.”

Trump said air traffic controllers needed to be brilliant to ensure safety.

“They have to be talented, naturally talented geniuses,” he said. “You can’t have regular people doing their job.”

Trump complained specifically about Pete Buttigieg, who was Biden’s transportation secretary, calling him “a disaster.”

“He’s run it right into the ground with his diversity,” Trump said, adding profanity to his description of Buttigieg.

Buttigieg responded in a post on X, calling Trump’s comments “despicable.”

“As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” he added.

The plane crash marked the first major disaster of Trump’s new term, and his response evoked his frequent — and controversial — briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic. His handling of the pandemic helped sour voters on him as he failed to win reelection in 2020.

Democrats criticized Trump’s remarks on Thursday.

“It’s one thing for internet pundits to spew off conspiracy theories, it’s another for the president of the United States,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York.

Trump began his remarks by telling the families of the dead that “our hearts are shattered alongside yours.” He later said “we do not know what led to this crash but we have some very strong opinions,” and he proceeded to hold forth at length about what happened.

He wondered if the helicopter pilot was wearing nightvision goggles, declared that “you had a pilot problem” and that the helicopter was “going at an angle that was unbelievably bad.” He questioned why the Army pilot didn’t change course, saying that “you can stop a helicopter very quickly.”

He also mused about the air traffic controller, saying of the two aircraft, “for whatever reason they were at the same elevation,” adding “they should have been at a different height.”

Vice President JD Vance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all lined up behind Trump to praise his leadership and echo his concerns about diversity programs and hiring.

“When you don’t have the best standards in who you’re hiring, it means on the one hand, you’re not getting the best people in government,” Vance said, “But on the other hand, it puts stresses on the people who are already there.”

Trump made a point to tell Duffy, who was sworn in on Tuesday as Buttigieg’s replacement, “It’s not your fault.” Duffy took the White House podium alongside Trump and declared, “When Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination.” Duffy added, “We will not accept excuses.”

Trump signed an executive order ending diversity initiatives at the FAA soon after taking office last week. He also gutted an advisory committee on aviation safety that was created after the 1988 PanAm 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Federal officials have been raising concerns for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at U.S. airports.

“While these events are incredibly rare, our safety system is showing clear signs of strain that we cannot ignore,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told lawmakers in 2023.

Aviation experts issued a report around the same time saying that the FAA needs better staffing, equipment and technology.

