Trump hints again at being open to a new immigration reform effort

President Trump indicated again Tuesday that he is open to overhauling the country’s immigration laws, including a path to legal status for nonviolent offenders, which would be a departure from the harsh crackdown on illegal immigration he has instituted since taking office.

But White House officials stressed that no new legislative reform effort was underway.

When asked whether he would support such a bill, Trump told television anchors that he believes he is the right person to bring both sides together for a compromise on immigration policy.

"The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” Trump said, according to a White House official who was in the meeting.

Over a lunch of chicken and spinach gnocchi with the news anchors hours ahead of his joint address to Congress, Trump said positions on both sides need to be "softened," and he could support a bill that allowed people with no criminal record to stay in the country and work and pay taxes, according to the White House official.

Trump has expressed a willingness to ease his stance before. He told senators as recently as two weeks ago that they should revive the 2013 proposal that died in the House.

In a news conference on Feb. 16, Trump was asked whether he was going to end President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields from deportation some young people who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

“The DACA situation is a very, very — it’s a very difficult thing for me because, you know, I love these kids, I love kids, I have kids and grandkids. And I find it very, very hard doing what the law says exactly to do and, you know, the law is rough,” Trump said.

“I’m not talking about new laws, I’m talking the existing law, is very rough, it’s very, very rough,” Trump said.

Top aides, however, have identified ways to end the program without Trump’s fingerprints, including through legal guidance issued by the departments of Homeland Security or Justice or through a lawsuit brought by states that the administration could decline to defend.

Such a move would be a dramatic about-face from Trump’s approach on immigration so far. He signed orders last month that subject to deportation virtually all of the 11 million people in the U.S. illegally.

But Trump believes Congress may be in a position to navigate one of the thorniest policy thickets after two failures to pass a bill in the last decade, including the 2013 effort, which the Senate approved by a significant margin.

“The president has been very clear in his process that the immigration system is broken and needs massive reform, and he’s made clear that he’s open to having conversations about that moving forward,” Sarah H. Sanders, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters.

She wouldn't say whether Trump will include a call for immigration reform in his address to lawmakers.

“Right now, his primary focus, as he has made clear over and over again, is border control and security at the border and deporting criminals from our country, and keeping our country safe, and those priorities have not changed,” Sanders said.

Immigration advocates were skeptical that Trump’s comment presaged a shift in his hard-line approach.

"It's not something I would take to the bank," said Angela Kelley, an immigration expert at the Open Society Policy Center. "If he's read his own executive orders, he would probably understand the skepticism.”

Trump has the trust of immigration hard-liners, noted Alfonso Aguilar, head of the advocacy group Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, but also has expressed a willingness to find a solution for people who are basically law-abiding and want to work in the country.

“Ironically, perhaps, Trump is the one that can do it," Aguilar said.

During his first week in office, Trump wiped away restrictions on immigration officers, opening the door to deportations for millions of immigrants in the country illegally, and ordered the Department of Homeland Security to hire 10,000 more deportation officers and 5,000 more Border Patrol agents.

But Trump has repeatedly said he would try to make some accommodation for “terrific” people who have been in the country a long time, work, pay taxes and want to stay, and he has signaled a willingness to allow people brought to the country illegally as children to stay.

In addition, despite promising on the campaign trail to repeal the Obama-era program that issues work permits to those people, known as “Dreamers,” Trump has allowed his administration to continue to issue them.

Twitter: @ByBrianBennett

brian.bennett@latimes.com

ALSO:

Trump directs EPA to begin dismantling clean water rule

Why the GOP's alternatives to Obamacare are political time bombs

Attorney general promises crackdown on potential surge in violent crime