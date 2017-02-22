What you need to know about the Trump administration's new immigration rules

New memos issued this week by Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly brought President Trump’s promised crackdown on illegal immigration one step closer to reality. Kelly lifted nearly all restrictions on targeting the 11-million people in the U.S. illegally for deportation.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

Who is affected?

Immigration officers were directed to focus first on deporting convicted criminals or those charged with crimes. But Kelly also freed them to conduct more raids in immigrant communities and detain people who don’t have criminal convictions.

In addition to deporting those convicted of crimes, immigration officials will also target:

people in the country illegally who have been charged with crimes not yet adjudicated.

those who have not been charged but are believed to have committed “acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense.” That would include the 6 million people believed to have entered without passing through an official border crossing.

those who receive an improper welfare benefit.

those who committed minor infractions such as driving without a license.

When does this start?

Immigration officials can act on their new priorities immediately.

Among their first targets could be the more than 940,000 people who already have a final order of removal from an immigration judge and have either refused to leave or were allowed to stay temporarily, often because of the hardship their deportation would cause to family in the U.S.

Has the Trump administration already increased deportations?

It’s not clear yet. While advocates have warned that recent raids appear to be a ramp-up of immigration enforcement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials insist that they were long planned.

Deportation totals from Trump’s first few weeks in office won’t be known for months.

How many people were deported under the Obama administration?

Under President Obama, immigration officials ramped up deportations to an annual peak of about 400,000 people in 2012.

Following widespread outcry from immigration advocates, Homeland Security backed down on deportations, ordering agents to focus on expelling criminals, repeat immigration violators and recent arrivals. As a result, deportation totals fell to about 240,000 last year.

How will deportations increase?

Immigration officers were ordered to conduct more raids to find people charged with crimes or already ordered deported by a judge. Relatives, friends and others found during those raids who are in the country illegally could also be sent into deportation proceedings, even if they don’t have criminal records.

The Trump administration will also expand who is eligible for so-called expedited removals. Under these types of deportations, someone in the U.S. illegally can be removed without appearing before an immigration judge. The Obama administration limited them to people caught within 100 miles of the border within two weeks of entering the country.

The Trump administration is drafting a notice to be published in the Federal Register to greatly expand their use. Expedited removals will apply to people caught anywhere in the country within two years of arriving illegally.

How can that many people be deported that quickly?

Even without hiring more deportation officers, Trump could boost deportations by more than 75% during his first year in office just by returning to the level of deportations reached at the end of Obama’s first term, when about 400,000 people were deported in 2012.

And in the longer term?

Trump’s original executive order called for hiring 10,000 more immigration enforcement officers and 5,000 Border Patrol agents, as did Kelly’s memos.

Kelly also restarted a program called Secure Communities that notifies immigration agents when people in the country illegally are booked into local jails. In addition, the Homeland Security Department will expand a program in which local police help capture those violating immigration laws. Those programs were dialed back under President Obama over concerns they were used to racially profile suspects and sowed distrust between the immigrant community and police.

What happens to people who aren’t deported right away?

Kelly instructed immigration officials to expand the number and size of detention facilities to hold people awaiting hearings in immigration court as well as asylum seekers. More than 1,100 detention beds have been added since Trump was sworn in last month. Cases for people held in detention can move more quickly, and they can be deported faster than those released and told to appear in court.

Advocates for immigrants are concerned about the poor conditions in detention facilities, many of which are also local jails and have a track record of substandard medical care. Also, immigrants in detention facilities have a much harder time getting lawyers.

How do the rights of people in the U.S. illegally compare with citizens’?

As with everything in immigration policy, it's complicated.

Courts have upheld that everyone in the U.S. has a right to equal protection and due process before the law. For example, immigration officers can’t enter the home of immigrants in the country illegally without a warrant.

But once an immigration court has ruled a person can be removed, officers can lawfully detain and deport them from the country. Close to the border, agents have more leeway to remove people without going through the immigration courts when they apprehend people who recently crossed into the country illegally.

Also, courts have ruled that children have a right to free public education, regardless of their immigration status.

I heard some people might be sent back to countries they only passed through.