Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh 'on behalf of our nation,' asserting he was 'proven innocent'

Justices typically try to assert independence immediately upon taking the bench. Kavanaugh, however, thanked Trump for his "steadfast and unwavering support." He also thanked several Republican senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, who cast what was considered the deciding vote in his favor. He also thanked the only Democrat who voted for him, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. He did not mention any other Democratic senators.