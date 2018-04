Trump's first trip to Latin America was never going to be easy. Calling it off could deepen region's distrust

Trump's no-show further lowers expectations for the summit, including the chance to allay bad feelings. Those have built since he announced his presidential campaign in 2015 with a speech denouncing Mexican immigrants as rapists, drug smugglers and criminals. The ill will was exacerbated in January when he was said to disparage immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and Africa as coming from "shithole countries," and more recently by his order of troops to the southern border.