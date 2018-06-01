Trump to meet North Korean envoy at the White House

President Trump on Friday is expected to receive a hand-delivered letter from North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un that could determine whether their proposed nuclear disarmament summit is on or off.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to accompany Kim Yong Chol, who is carrying the letter, to the White House. Their visit is set for 1 p.m. EDT.
Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol, a four-star general and former spy chief who is one of North Korea’s most powerful figures, held talks Thursday morning in New York in an attempt to revive the proposed June 12 summit in Singapore.
The White House meeting comes eight days after Trump wrote a terse letter to Kim Jong Un calling off the summit but leaving a window open for further talks.
Since then, the two governments have engaged in intense bouts of diplomacy in New York, Singapore and in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas to see if the summit should go forward. Teams have scrambled to arrange security, logistics and an agenda for the two leaders.
Trump has been eager to put himself in the middle of the negotiations on a possible deal to restrict North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. On Thursday, when he first disclosed the North Korean delegation's desire to bring him the letter, he said talks have gone "very well" and are "in good hands."
“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. “It’s all a process. We’ll see. And hopefully we’ll have a meeting on the 12th.That’s going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful. It doesn’t mean it gets all done at one meeting; maybe you have to have a second or a third. And maybe we’ll have none.”
Friday's anticipated visit by Kim Yong Chol is similar to a 2002 visit to Washington by Vice Marshal Jo Myong-rok, then North Korea’s second-most-powerful official. Jo met with President Clinton and delivered a letter from North Korea’s leader at the time, Kim Jong Il.
That meeting, which occurred during an another era of optimism, included an invitation for Clinton to visit Pyongyang to seal a deal to restrict the country’s ballistic missile program. Neither the visit nor the missile deal came to fruition, and North Korea has since steadily expanded its missile and nuclear programs.