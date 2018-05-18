Burned once, Trump turns to a more conventional choice for Veterans Affairs secretary

President Trump on Friday named a government bureaucrat to be secretary of the troubled Veterans Affairs Department after his first, unconventional pick — his White House physician out of "central casting" — withdrew amid allegations of wrongdoing. The new nominee, Robert Wilkie, has been acting secretary.
If confirmed by the Senate, Wilkie would take over the second-largest federal department, one that has been on the defensive for years over complaints of inadequate service to veterans. Trump fired his first secretary, David Shulkin, nearly two months ago; the president's next choice, White House physician Ronny Jackson, dropped out of the confirmation process after reports of misconduct and mismanagement, which he denied.
Trump's announcement that he was nominating Wilkie to the job apparently came as a surprise to his choice. Introducing Wilkie along with other Cabinet members at an unrelated White House event on prison policies, Trump said, "He doesn't know this yet, that we're going to be putting his name up for nomination to be secretary of the Veterans Administration. Fantastic."
The name of the agency was changed to the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1988.
