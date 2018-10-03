Trump's empathy for Kavanaugh and other men facing sexual allegations risks further galvanizing women against GOP

Yet Trump mischaracterized much of Ford’s testimony, claiming in his send-up of her before thousands of supporters that she said she could recall nothing besides having one beer. Actually, she has described in detail a drunken, 17-year-old Kavanaugh attempting to rape her in an upstairs bedroom, her feared of suffocation when he stifled her cries, and the “uproarious laughter” between him and an alleged witness, Kavanaugh classmate Mark Judge.