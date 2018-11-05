Polls point to Democratic takeover of the House, but here's what could change that

That so-called probabilistic measure should, in theory, offer a better forecast because it takes into account information from all voters, not just those deemed most likely to vote. The probabilistic measure weights voters according to how likely they say they are to vote: A person who is 50% likely to vote, for example, has half as much impact on the outcome as one who is 100% likely. The poll is testing both approaches to see which more accurately forecasts the actual vote, said survey director Jill Darling.