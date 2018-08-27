Four Democratic congressional candidates buck party leaders to oppose California's gas-tax increase

“I do not support repeal of the gas tax because our local businesses and workers need certainty and work is already underway on local projects like 46 lane miles of State Route 57,” Cisneros said in a statement. “While I didn’t support raising the gas tax because California families shouldn’t have to pay for the Trump administration's misplaced priorities and tax giveaways to big corporations, jobs are on the line and we must finish what we started.”