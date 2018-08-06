Census takers could miss counting millions of Californians, researchers say

Data provided by the institute show that counties with the lowest census response rates in California are concentrated in the southern half of the state. Those counties are also home to the highest shares of non-U.S. citizens, African Americans, Native Americans and Latinos, demographic groups that are often undercounted. Monterey, Los Angeles and Imperial counties, home to the highest, second-highest and fourth-highest percentages of noncitizens in the state, are most likely to undercount residents, according to the analysis.