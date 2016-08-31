Essential Politics: Mr. Trump goes to Mexico

It’s a big day in politics, both here in the Golden State and across the country. Donald Trump plans a long-awaited speech on the topic of immigration Wednesday night in Phoenix, an address that comes after weeks of questions on whether he’ll moderate his stance — and as he announced he’ll begin the day with a last-minute trip to Mexico.

I’m Christina Bellantoni, and this is Essential Politics.

We’ll be covering the Trump immigration speech live. His biting statements and blunt promises on immigration have been the core of his campaign since he announced his candidacy more than a year ago. But as he prepares to deliver the speech, his once-forceful views have grown muddy, Noah Bierman writes.

WHO WILL SHOW UP IN NOVEMBER? THE ANSWER MIGHT TELL YOU THE WINNER

How will Trump’s talk be received and will he alienate his base? David Lauter explores a possible answer to that question found within the USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times daily tracking poll of the presidential race.

With Trump taking a slim lead within the margin of error again this month, Lauter writes that those driving that result are people who sat out the 2012 election but say they plan to vote this year. It’s not that simple, given turning nonvoters into voters is a task for which Trump’s campaign may be especially ill-suited.

The nonvoters in our survey are disproportionately whites who did not graduate from college — Trump’s strongest supporters.

MORE EMAILS SURFACE

Republicans welcomed news Tuesday from the State Department that about 30 emails that may be related to the 2012 attack on U.S. compounds in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of Hillary Clinton emails recovered during the FBI's recently closed investigation into her use of a private server. The discovery is thanks to one of several lawsuits filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch.

Don’t expect a release until the end of September, as the State Department will be reviewing them for potentially classified information.

TODAY’S THE DAY

The other major news front we’re tracking is the final day of California’s legislative session in Sacramento. The lawmakers also are saying their goodbyes. A number of major issues remain on the table — for example, what will become of money from the cap-and-trade system, and will Internet poker be legalized? — even as we saw a flurry of activity Tuesday.

Among the highlights:

— Lawmakers sent Gov. Jerry Brown a bill to end the statute of limitations for prosecuting rape and other felony sex crimes, a measure inspired by the Bill Cosby case. If the governor signs it, crimes including rape and child sexual abuse could be prosecuted at any time.

— Perhaps the biggest social change could come from two measures awaiting Brown’s decision — outlawing smoking on California college campuses and on state parks and beaches.

— California families on welfare would receive a $50 monthly diaper voucher for young children, and students at Cal State schools could get extra help graduating on time under measures sent to Brown.

— Lawmakers also passed a change to sentencing laws in California to add language about rehabilitation.

— Will California ban the use of drones in state parks without a permit?

— This measure would increase penalties for sex buyers in an aim to curb sex trafficking.

— Companies that seek big state government contracts could not be part of an international boycott of Israel under a bill that landed on Brown’s desk. The proposal would make those contracts subject to state civil rights laws.

— Voters who cast their ballot at home but need it delivered to an elections office could ask anyone to help out under a bill approved by the Assembly. Critics, however, pointed out language in the bill that would allow political campaigns to gather as many ballots as they want for delivery on election day.

— A fix appears on the way to California’s outdated campaign finance database, with legislation approved Tuesday that sets in motion a 2019 timeline for a new system.