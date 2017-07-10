Essential Politics: A deadline comes — and goes — for California's landmark climate change law

It was probably inevitable the headlines would remain focused on Russia even after President Trump returned from the G-20 meetings following a one-on-one with Vladimir Putin.

I’m Christina Bellantoni. Welcome to the Monday edition of Essential Politics.

The U.S. president declared on Twitter over the weekend that he "strongly pressed" Putin about interference in the U.S. elections, which the Russian president "vehemently denied." What’s more, Trump said the two leaders discussed forming an "impenetrable Cyber Security unit" to prevent against election hacking, among other things. The announcement prompted ridicule from even members of Trump’s own party, before the president appeared to pull back from the idea.

The trip itself found Trump coming back to the States "undeniably alone," our team wrote for the Sunday front page. More from their analysis: “With the leaders' final statement, it was evident that Trump's prioritization of American self-interest — on environmental agreements, trade, migration and more — left him, and thus America, often in unfamiliar isolation.”

But any news from the second foreign trip of the Trump presidency was overshadowed, yet again, with a fresh report that the president’s eldest son met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer just after his dad became the GOP presidential nominee. Donald Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting after being promised information damaging to Hillary Clinton and potentially "helpful" to the campaign, the New York Times reported.

With Congress returning to work after a holiday break, it’s a safe bet that Russia will remain a topic of conversation for the near future — and maybe longer. You can find the latest about what’s happening in the nation’s capital on Essential Washington.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF CALIFORNIA’S CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT

Gov. Jerry Brown has been pushing to extend cap and trade, California’s landmark program to battle climate change. But now, he can count on one fewer vote. Melanie Mason reports that efforts faltered to introduce a bill in time for Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez to vote on it before he is sworn into Congress on Tuesday.

Why have negotiations dragged on? It’s all due to the delicate balance Brown and lawmakers are trying to strike between reaching California’s climate goals, improving local air quality and not harming the state’s economy. Plus, the question of how to spend the money generated by the cap and trade auctions remains unanswered.

We’ll be tracking the negotiations closely. Keep an eye on our Essential Politics news feed for the latest, and for dispatches from Gomez’s swearing in ceremony.

BROWN INVITES THE WORLD TO SAN FRANCISCO

Brown just can’t pass up an opportunity to swipe at Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord. On Thursday, he told an international audience that Americans are still committed to combating climate change, even if the federal government isn’t. To cap it off, he announced plans for a global climate summit in San Francisco in fall 2018.

Trump "doesn’t speak for the rest of America," Brown told the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg via a video that included German subtitles.

TRAILING HARRIS

Senators were back in their districts last week for their July 4 break, and for Sen. Kamala Harris that offered time to protest the Republican healthcare plan and to shore up her political support in the state.

On Wednesday Harris was in the Central Valley, where she met with agriculture leaders to talk about continuing problems because of the recent drought, Cathy Decker reports. The valley is among the most Republican areas of the state, and both sides were working to craft the sort of relationship that eluded Harris’ predecessor, Barbara Boxer.

On Monday, Harris indulged in some thinly veiled criticism of Trump at a naturalization ceremony at the Port of Los Angeles, then went after the GOP healthcare plan at a pro-Obamacare rally at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance.

CALIFORNIA’S NEXT BIG ELECTION

Seema Mehta and The Times’ data team report that gubernatorial fundraising for a race that is a year away has already topped $25 million, with Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom continuing to dominate, according to preliminary information filed with the state.