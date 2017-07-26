Essential Politics: All eyes on the Senate for Obamacare’s fate

It took a tie-breaking vote from the vice president and the dramatic return of an ailing senator, but crucial debate on the year’s most pressing policy question has begun.

Even so, the outcome remains unclear. Will Republicans eventually coalesce around some version of a plan to repeal Obamacare?

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and the political view from California continues to be much different, as Gov. Jerry Brown signs into law an extension of the state’s landmark cap-and-trade climate program.

But first, from Obamacare to the fate of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, let’s talk Washington.

MCCAIN AND PENCE: THE VOTE TO DEBATE

It wasn’t clear until Tuesday whether Republicans actually had enough votes to bring the repeal of the Affordable Care Act to a floor debate in the U.S. Senate.

They did, but only after a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.

Even that wouldn’t have been enough had Arizona Sen. John McCain not returned to Washington and joined the effort. Days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, the veteran lawmaker returned to Capitol Hill and cast what ended up being the decisive 50th Republican vote.

McCain used the opportunity to deliver a sharp rebuke to lawmakers from both parties for their rhetoric and record over the past few months.

“We’re getting nothing done, my friends," McCain said. “We’re getting nothing done."

The largely unified GOP action to move forward came after some public prodding of senators by President Trump on Monday. But it didn’t last long, as several Republicans broke ranks Tuesday night and rejected the first replacement proposal.

It’s unclear if any GOP healthcare plan makes it out of the Senate during the coming hours of debate. Then there’s the question of what the House would do with such a plan, and when.

Even Tuesday’s initial procedural vote carried risk for some senators. Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, one of the fence-sitters on the topic the past few weeks, was quickly criticized on social media for his support of the Senate debate effort.

Check in on our Essential Washington news feed for the latest on the Senate debate.

FOR CAP-AND-TRADE, IT’S ON TO 2030

Here in California, Brown’s decision to use the San Francisco skyline as the backdrop for Tuesday’s signing of a sweeping extension of the state’s cap-and-trade program was about more than just a good photo op.

It’s the same spot where, in the early fall of 2006, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed the state’s overarching climate change plan into law. That law is what paved the way for state regulators to create the system of doling out and auctioning off greenhouse gas allowances.

Schwarzenegger joined Brown and legislators at Tuesday’s event, the culmination of months of negotiations in Sacramento on the finer points.

“California is leading the world in dealing with the principal existential threat that humanity faces," Brown said during Tuesday’s ceremony.

‘TIME WILL TELL’ FOR SESSIONS

Perhaps the least surprising development this week -- and that’s mainly because it’s hard to be surprised any longer -- was Trump’s continued public poking at his attorney general.

After he expressed disappointment last week with Sessions over the springtime recusal on all things related to the Russian election investigation, Trump’s new swipes have been both online and from behind the podium.

Most notably, the president told reporters on Tuesday that he was “very disappointed" that Sessions decided in the spring to recuse himself from the Russian election interference investigation.

“Time will tell," Trump said at a news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hiriri. “Time will tell."

Trump also chastised Sessions for not ordering an investigation into the actions of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The president’s criticism of the reliably conservative Alabama Republican isn’t sitting well with some writers and commentators in the right-leaning media.

SESSIONS AND SANCTUARY CITIES