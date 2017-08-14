Essential Politics: Deep divisions on display among California Republicans

Last week, Essential Politics opined on the potential for a slow week in news with the California Legislature, Congress and President Trump on vacation. Boy, was I wrong.

More provocation from (and toward) North Korea was only pushed lower in the headlines by violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., at a gathering of white supremacists.

In today’s highly charged environment, the story quickly turned to the response from the president, who seemed uncharacteristically tongue-tied.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides," Trump told reporters.

His full statement was 398 words, but as violence ripped through the Virginia college town, Trump was condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike for those specific three words and for not using the term "white supremacists."

Our team has firsthand accounts of the beatings and how the political fallout evolved on the Sunday shows, with national security advisor H.R. McMaster saying Sunday on CNN: "The president’s been very clear. We cannot tolerate this kind of bigotry, this kind of hatred."

LIGHTNING ROUND

-- "We’re not going to normalize these Nazis." Los Angeles responds to Charlottesville violence.

-- The Koch political network has exerted surprising influence in the Trump administration.

-- Trump is “not going to rule out a military option” in Venezuela.

-- Short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci went after Steve Bannon’s views in an appearance on ABC’s "This Week."

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS DIVIDED

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes’ support for California’s cap-and-trade legislation is threatening his ability to retain his leadership post, Chris Megerian and Seema Mehta report for our front page Monday.

The San Bernardino County Republican argues that his vote for the state’s signature climate change program was an effort to show Californians that he and his party are serious about a matter that is important to them, and to fight more restrictive efforts by the state’s Democratic lawmakers. But a growing drumbeat from conservative critics, who argue that was a betrayal of party principles and a tactical blunder, threatens to force him out of his leadership post.

This weekend Phil Willon covered a gathering of tea party leaders from across California. While ecstatic about Trump winning the White House, they were generally in a surly mood at their conference in Fresno. They had their talons out for Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, but their biggest target was what they called the Republican "establishment."

Drawing the most ire was Mayes, whom Tea Party leaders vow to unseat. But he was not alone. California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte was accused of putting the party in the pocket of "big money," kowtowing to Republican mega-donor Charles Munger. Still, Democrats were openly mocked, including Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters. Amid all of this, the top two GOP candidates for governor dropped by in search of support and pledging reverence for Trump.

DEMOCRATS DIVIDED

"I shouldn't go into the district and talk about single-payer, right? Like, that word by itself is going to be something that just immediately turns off a lot of people," 25th Congressional District Democratic candidate Katie Hill told activists recently.

Sarah Wire has the story and the video, showing how single-payer healthcare is becoming a wedge issue in some Republican districts that Democrats are trying to flip in 2018.