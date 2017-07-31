These political newbies are stepping up to run for Congress, and many say it's because of Trump

Not too long ago, Katie Hill’s weekends were filled with hikes and rock climbing. Now that she’s decided to challenge GOP Rep. Steve Knight for his Palmdale House seat, she spends them going to meet-and-greet events and making hours of fundraising phone calls.

When she finally took a break for dinner and a movie with her husband, a voter recognized her from Facebook videos released by her campaign and began peppering her with policy questions.

“There I am, holding a beer in front of a cooler in a sundress,” said the 29-year-old Hill in a phone interview between meetings at PATH, the Los Angeles nonprofit for homelessness where she’s executive director. “I realized then that, ‘Oh, you’re not ever going to be off anymore.’ ”

This is Hill’s first time running for office — she’s one of more than two dozen candidates who have never run for office before but have announced runs in California’s 13 most competitive congressional races.

Many of them say the election of President Trump, a first-time candidate who rode his reputation as a political outsider to the highest office in the nation, spurred them to run.

Most are concentrated in Orange County, where four of California’s seven most vulnerable Republican House members are based. But newcomers to politics are popping up on both sides of the aisle. The 2018 roster includes scientists, businessmen, doctors, veterans and at least one lottery winner.

Courtesy of Katie Hill for Congress Congressional candidate Katie Hill is challenging Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale). Congressional candidate Katie Hill is challenging Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale). (Courtesy of Katie Hill for Congress)

“Outsider candidates, their stock is definitely rising,” said Jack Pandol, a spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee. “Folks seem to want a fresh perspective in government, and that means people with business backgrounds or veterans.”

While Pandol says there are first-time candidates Republicans are “excited about,” the vast majority of new challengers in the most competitive seats next year are Democrats.

“You have a lot of outsiders putting together really viable campaigns in a lot of these districts where they’ve never seen that from Democrats,” said Andrew Godinich, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The group is setting up an Orange County office to help with California races but has not endorsed any of the Democrats looking to oust the nine Republicans it’s identified as priorities. That’s because the primary election, in which the top two vote-getters will advance regardless of party affiliation, is still almost a year away, and there are multiple viable prospects in most districts.

That’s true in the race against Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton), who faces five challengers, most of them Democrats, all of them first-time candidates.

Mai Khanh Tran, 52, a pediatrician who recently moved to Yorba Linda, is one of them and said the decision to run was “agonizing.”

“I am leaving a very nice, private life that I’ve worked very hard to build and to be at a position where I can now take it easy and enjoy my family,” said Tran, a Vietnamese refugee who came to the U.S. as a child, worked as a janitor to put herself through Harvard University and is a two-time breast cancer survivor. “It’s going to be a year and a half of work that’s not in my comfort zone.”

In her first two months on the campaign trail, she’s raised more than $270,000 and scored an endorsement from abortion rights group Emily’s List.

At first, Tran said, she felt overwhelmed by the constant pressure to raise funds and prove she had enough support to continue, at one point breaking down in tears at the desk she set up in her garage.

Witnessing Trump’s election, and every Republican House member from California voting to repeal Obamacare, kept her going. “I see it on a daily basis, the lives that are impacted,” said Tran, who works in a private practice. “I just don’t feel like their needs are being heard by the people who are making decisions that affect their lives so drastically.”

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter is challenging Republican Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County's 45th District in 2018. UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter is challenging Republican Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County's 45th District in 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Katie Porter, a law professor at UC Irvine, sees the stakes the same way. Confident that a Trump presidency would favor special interests, especially the big banks, the 43-year-old Porter decided to challenge Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) just two days after the November election.