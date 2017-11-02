New progressive challenger to Sen. Dianne Feinstein says money in politics is central to her bid

The leader of a group aimed at getting big money out of politics will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and she has the backing of one of the most popular progressive online news networks in the world.

Alison Hartson, 37, of Fountain Valley announced she plans to challenge the long-serving California Democratic senator Thursday on The Young Turks media network.

“We as a progressive movement, we have got to take this fight to the doorstep of Congress,” Hartson told the Los Angeles Times in an interview before her announcement.

Cenk Uygur, the host of The Young Turks main show, will advise Hartson’s campaign. She also has the support of Justice Democrats, a progressive political action committee that is targeting incumbent Democrats across the country.

Hartson, who is not well known outside of progressive circles, said she is hoping to capitalize on the wave of people inspired by the 2016 presidential bid of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“We have to get more progressives to help Bernie keep this fight moving forward,” Hartson said. “We get in there and begin showing people what’s possible, I guarantee you we are going to light a fire.”

Her candidacy presents an immediate challenge to state Senate leader Kevin de León, who is hoping to be the more progressive foil to Feinstein, and announced he would run against the senator last month.

The progressives who were electrified by Sanders’ campaign talk about free college, healthcare for all and getting big money out of politics are frustrated enough to challenge incumbent Democrats they say aren’t fighting hard for those issues.

As an example, Hartson pointed to Sanders’ 2015 push for a constitutional amendment to get money out of politics, which no other Democrat co-sponsored.

“Dianne Feinstein isn’t doing it at all,” Hartson said. “It’s time for her to go.”

Some California progressives have voiced frustration with Feinstein in part because she’s not willing to offer blanket resistance to the Trump administration. Though she has staunchly opposed Trump on many issues, progressives lashed out at her in late August when Feinstein urged “patience” with Trump, and said she believed he could be a good president if he learns and changes.

De León was one of Feinstein’s biggest critics following the “patience” comment. Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer is also weighing a California Senate bid, and has urged Democrats to push for Trump’s impeachment. More than a dozen lesser-known candidates have announced they’ll challenge Feinstein too.

Hartson pledged to take donations only from individuals, and to turn down corporate or political action committee donations, similar to Sanders’ policy during the 2016 election.

Refusing corporate or special interest money, especially in a contest against a senator who is known for her strong fundraising and who could self-fund the campaign if necessary, makes for an uphill battle in a state where senate campaigns can cost more than $10 million.

Hartson hopes the affiliation with The Young Turks, where Uygur often asks viewers to contribute to his causes, will help her compete, and that progressives will unite to support the campaign. She’s been on the show a handful of times in the last five years, but is not a regular face.

“Now that we know what we’re capable of … I am very confident that the people on the ground, the boots on the ground are going to make up for the money,” Hartson said.

To focus on the race, Hartson is stepping down as national director of WolfPAC, a nonpartisan political action committee associated with The Young Turks that is dedicated to getting big money out of elections.

WolfPAC is working to get state government to support a ban on corporate money in elections by amending the Constitution. Five states, including California, have passed a resolution calling for a campaign finance amendment.

Hartson was a high school English teacher in Orange County when she realized the influence of money in politics was the root cause of other problems in society, she said. She volunteered for groups working on the issue and quickly rose through the ranks at WolfPAC. She organized supporters to push the resolution through in Sacramento in 2014 and led the effort that passed similar resolutions in three other states.

CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION President Trump moved Thursday to scale back rules on health insurance across the country in the administration’s most ambitious effort to date to use its regulatory powers to undermine the Affordable Care Act. President Trump moved Thursday to scale back rules on health insurance across the country in the administration’s most ambitious effort to date to use its regulatory powers to undermine the Affordable Care Act. CAPTION In a statement Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning. In a statement Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning. CAPTION George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. CAPTION Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program. Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program.

sarah.wire@latimes.com

Follow @sarahdwire on Twitter

Read more about the 55 members of California's delegation at latimes.com/politics

ALSO:

California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she'll run for a sixth term: 'There's still so much work left to do'

California Senate leader Kevin de León announces he will challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California could flip the House, and these 13 races will make the difference

Updates on California politics