How to vote

There are a few different ways to research how you'll vote. If you're a registered voter, you received a sample ballot in the mail that has information on all the propositions and races you'll be voting on. The League of Women Voters has VotersEdge.org, which also has lots of information on everything on the ballot in California. Rock the Vote lays out what every office you're voting on does, as well as what the ballot measures would do. Our California politics team put together a closer look at the statewide ballot propositions. And you can read about the close congressional races that could determine which political party will control the House of Representatives. Our Decision California page has all The Times’ coverage.