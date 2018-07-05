California lawmakers agree on plan for 'strongest net neutrality protection' in nation

California Democratic legislators ended a dispute over a proposed net neutrality bill Thursday, agreeing on a measure that would bar internet service providers from blocking, speeding up or slowing down websites and video, as well as charging websites fees for fast lanes.
State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco last month accused fellow lawmakers of eviscerating his legislation in committee and said he no longer could support the bill. But Wiener and Assemblyman Miguel Santiago of Los Angeles appeared together at a news conference to announce a compromise proposal.
“Collectively this will be the most comprehensive and the strongest net neutrality protection in the United States,” Wiener said at a Capitol news conference. The new measure, Wiener said, is a “strong net neutrality proposal that will protect California consumers and set the standard for pro-internet efforts throughout the country.”
“As internet service providers and media companies like AT&T and Time Warner consolidate, net neutrality is more important than ever,” he added.
Two measures by Wiener and Sen. Kevin de León of Los Angeles address concerns over the June 11 decision by the Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules approved during the Obama administration.
Without those regulations, internet service providers can slow or block services like online video or calling unless fees are paid, the senator charged.
That, Wiener said, allows internet service providers to limit choice and increase prices, with disproportionate harm falling on low-income residents. To win back Wiener’s support, the agreement restores previously removed provisions to his bill. The compromise legislation would prohibit internet service providers from charging websites fees for faster service while blocking or slowing websites that do not pay extra.
SB 822 also would bar internet service providers from circumventing the rules at the point where data enters their network and from levying access fees to reach internet service customers, officials said.
In addition, providers would have to count the content and websites they own against subscribers’ data caps.
It must be approved by the full Assembly and Senate to be sent to Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.
De León’s SB 460 will focus on requiring internet service providers that have state contracts to comply with the principles of net neutrality.
“In the aftermath of Trump’s destruction of the internet, we are advancing legislation with the strongest net neutrality and consumer protections in the nation,” said Santiago, who is chairman of the Assembly Committee on Communications and Conveyance.
Santiago said a free and open internet is tied to “the fight for social change and progressive values,” adding, “Citizens United, the Janus decision and now the threat of a Supreme Court nomination under Trump makes this net neutrality legislation more important than ever.”
AT&T representatives, who have opposed both previous versions of the legislation as overreaching, did not provide an immediate comment on the amended bill Thursday.
Ernesto Falcon, an attorney for the open-internet group Electronic Frontier Foundation, declared it “a great day for California internet users,” but he predicted major internet firms will try to kill the measure.
“We are not out of the woods on this bill,” Wiener cautioned. “This is going to be a fight. The telecom and cable companies fight hard.”
De León said the proposal is a repudiation of the Trump administration’s policy.
“If the Trump administration won’t protect consumers, the state of California will,” said De Leon, adding “A free and open internet is vital to our democracy and our way of life.”
12:40 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details and reaction.
This article was originally published at 11:30 a.m.