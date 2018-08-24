California lawmakers significantly scale back bill to hold police more accountable for killing civilians

Prior versions of the legislation would have made it easier to criminally prosecute officers for killing civilians in two key ways . It would have allowed prosecutors to take into account whether an officer's actions prior to a killing were reckless in placing them in harm's way. The bill also would have allowed officers to use deadly force only if necessary to prevent imminent or serious bodily injury or death, which could have encouraged prosecutors to consider whether officers could have handled the situation with verbal warnings or non-lethal force. This provision now would only apply to departmental policies and civil cases.