Prop. 5 offers tax breaks for older home buyers but could shortchange schools and cities

Those who could take advantage of the new benefits, however, are much wealthier and whiter than the average Californian, according to a study of Proposition 5 by the California Budget and Policy Center, a nonprofit that advocates for the working poor. The median household income of $77,000 for potential beneficiaries is nearly 15% higher than the statewide median, the study found. And nearly two-thirds of eligible heads of household are white compared to less than half of the overall population.