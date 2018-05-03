How a California Republican Party endorsement in the governor’s race could help the GOP hang on to Congress

The most telling question will be whether one of the top two Republicans running for governor can muster enough support to nab the state party's endorsement. The seal of approval may be essential for either to survive the June primary and appear on the November ballot. Propelling a strong Republican to the top of the ticket could be vital to rallying enough of the party's voters to help candidates in tight races down the ballot, in turn boosting GOP efforts to hold on to control of Congress.