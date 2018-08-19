A quiet and important fight is brewing over how much must be spent on California's schools

Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a budget that makes the finance director — appointed by the governor — the sole decider of the certified number. The school association’s lawsuit claims that allows the state “to define prior year education spending to be something other than what was actually allocated.” And if tax revenues came in below projections, the certified number would mean that schools were considered “overfunded,” a designation that would lower the base level of funding in future years. It would also, under the 2017 budget, allow the surplus dollars to count as a payment toward the state’s future school funding obligations.