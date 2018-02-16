What now for the 'Dreamers' after the Senate failed to act?

Another issue for the GOP is whether Trump voters will turn out for an election without Trump. A chunk of Trump's support in 2016 came from people who don't consistently show up for elections. If they sit out the midterm, more Republican-held seats will be at risk. Mark Barabak explored the issue from Spokane, Wash., where turnout could determine the political fate of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the top Republican woman in the House.