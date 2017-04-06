California Senate votes to raise gas taxes, vehicle fees by $5.2 billion a year for road repairs and transit

After a week of fierce debate between opposing interests, the state Senate on Thursday approved a plan to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees by $5.2 billion a year to pay for the repair of California’s pothole-ridden, decaying system of roads, highways and bridges.

The bill, which passed the Senate on a 27-11 vote, was sent to the Assembly, where it was still being debated late Thursday night.

The plan was forcefully pushed by Gov. Jerry Brown as a necessary response to 23 years without a gas tax increase, which has resulted in a backlog of $130 billion in repair and replacement projects throughout the state.

State Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose) said his bill will boost the economy and fix a crumbling road system that is unsafe.

"If we are able to have better maintained roads, we could prevent accidents and deaths and help have a better outcome in terms of traffic congestion," Beall said during the two-hour floor debate.

Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), who negotiated the package with Brown and other Senate and Assembly leaders, said the state’s roads have suffered from decades of neglect and must be addressed.

“Sooner or later, you have to pay that bill,” he said. “And let's do it now, and let's do it pay as you go.”

Brown and the legislative leaders set a self-imposed deadline for action on the bill by Thursday before the Legislature’s spring recess.

Democratic Sen. Steve Glazer of Orinda voted against the bill, saying his constituents were against higher taxes as proposed by a 2-1 margin . But Brown and De León persuaded Republican Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres to vote in favor of the measure, reaching the two-thirds vote needed for passage.

The governor and legislative leaders ended up giving nearly $1 billion to specific transportation projects in the districts of legislators who had been on the fence before voting for Senate Bill 1. Brown and De León agreed to provide $500 million for projects in Cannella’s district, including the extension of a commuter rail line from the Bay Area to Merced.

“At the end of the day I asked for certain things and they delivered them, so I needed to vote for it,” Cannella told reporters afterward.

Cannella described the conversations with his fellow Republicans as “very tense.”

Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller of Bakersfield criticized the Democrats for providing nearly $1 billion to districts as sweeteners to win votes.

“I think its a very bad precedent,” Fuller said. “It just encourages people to vote for things for the wrong reasons.”

The other Republicans opposed the tax increase, saying the money should instead be taken from a general fund that has swollen by $36 billion in recent years. They also called for diverting non-bond money from Brown’s proposed high-speed train project.

Sen. Jeff Stone (R-Temecula) said the tax hikes will hurt small businesses and low-income families, who he said would have to choose between buying gas or food.

“The state Senate tonight passed yet another tax on hard-working Californians because we continue to fail the people by wasting money on programs we can't afford,” Stone said after the vote.

Final details were unveiled last week for the legislation, which would raise the base excise tax on gasoline by 12 cents per gallon, bringing it to 30 cents. Another variable excise tax would be set at 17 cents.

The excise tax on diesel fuel would jump 20 cents per gallon and the sales tax on diesel would go up four percentage points. Electric cars would pay a $100 annual fee.

The package also creates an annual vehicle fee ranging from $25 for cars valued at under $5,000, to $175 for cars worth $60,000 or more.

About $34 billion of the first $52 billion raised would go to repairing roads, bridges, highways and culverts, with most of the money split 50-50 between state and local projects.

An additional $7 billion over the first decade would go to mass transit projects. Other money would fund improvements to trade corridors, including the roads serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and would go toward reducing congestion on the most clogged commuter routes.

Updates from Sacramento »

The bill was opposed by several agricultural industry groups, including the Western Growers’ Assn. and the California Farm Bureau Federation, whose representatives worried that the additional costs of fuel will be a difficult financial burden for farmers.

Several environmental groups, including the Coalition for Clean Air, objected to a provision of the bill that they said ties the hands of air quality regulators who might want to adopt new rules to provide for cleaner operations of existing trucks.

The California Chamber of Commerce, cities, counties and labor groups supported the measure.

The Senate also approved a measure for the June 2018 ballot that would prohibit borrowing the new money for non-transportation programs.

The arm-twisting by the governor and Democratic leaders began in earnest Wednesday afternoon and continued through the day Thursday.

The deal to spend $500 million for transit and road construction in the northern Central Valley was struck at the governor’s mansion late Wednesday night and other negotiations continued past dawn. Later, the governor's office agreed to pump $427 million into the Riverside districts of Sen. Richard Roth and Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes, both Democrats and holdouts whose votes were crucial to securing passage.

Extra effort was put into wooing Cervantes, whose defeat of an incumbent Republican last year makes her a prime target for the GOP to unseat in 2018. Mid-afternoon, Cervantes huddled with De León, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Nancy McFadden, the governor's top aide.

Also present was Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), who has deep ties to Cervantes. Her father, Greg Cervantes, a former mayor of Coachella, was a political mentor to Garcia.

Cervantes was absent from the Assembly floor for most of the afternoon, while lawmakers took up bills unrelated to transportation.

The scrounging for votes was complicated by the sudden absence of another member, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), who went to the emergency room after suffering from severe weakness and nausea.

By the time the Assembly finally took up the measure about 8:30 p.m., Assemblyman Jim Frazier (D-Oakley) alluded to the rocky path the transportation package had to travel.

"Members,” Frazier said, “it's been a long, crumbling road to get where we are today."

Caption Trump makes statement on airstrikes in Syria The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. Caption Trump makes statement on airstrikes in Syria The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. Caption Rep. Devin Nunes inhabits two worlds Rep. Devin Nunes' handling of an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia has thrust him into the spotlight. His contradictory statements have drawn criticism in Washington, but not in his hometown. Rep. Devin Nunes' handling of an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia has thrust him into the spotlight. His contradictory statements have drawn criticism in Washington, but not in his hometown. Caption Trump supporter survival skills Here are the skills Trump supporters need to survive behind California's Blue Curtain. Here are the skills Trump supporters need to survive behind California's Blue Curtain. Caption Adam Schiff at the congressional hearing on possible Russian interference Rep. Adam Schiff pulled no punches in his opening statement at a recent House Intelligence Committee hearing on possible collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign. Rep. Adam Schiff pulled no punches in his opening statement at a recent House Intelligence Committee hearing on possible collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign. Caption Trump supporters behind California's Blue Curtain Ed Ring, a policy analyst in Sacramento, talks about why he voted for Trump and why he thinks those fearing "the apocalypse" are overreacting. Ed Ring, a policy analyst in Sacramento, talks about why he voted for Trump and why he thinks those fearing "the apocalypse" are overreacting.

patrick.mcgreevy@latimes.com