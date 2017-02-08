Essential Politics: Eric Holder huddles in Sacramento

Few attorneys who bill by the hour end up posing for pictures with their clients, or stopping and answering questions from reporters.

Which is why Tuesday’s visit by Eric Holder to Sacramento was so notable.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and yesterday was full of meetings attended by the former United States attorney general. They were private affairs, mostly confined to Holder huddling with members of the California Legislature.

HOLDER’S HELP IS FOR ‘COORDINATION,’ SAYS RENDON

With an entourage of attorneys from the law firm for which he now works, Holder made his way to separate private meetings with Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, he paid a visit to Gov. Jerry Brown, with Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joining by phone.

What did they talk about in terms of responding to the proposals made by President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress? Hard to say. As Melanie Mason reports, legislators were instructed that the conversations were covered by attorney-client privilege.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) offered this assessment: “The theme was coordination.”

As we’ve previously reported, Holder’s firm has a 90-day contract for $25,000 a month to advise legislators on federal policy changes. But absent from the former attorney general’s client meetings on Tuesday: legislative Republicans.

Legislative Republicans grumbled about that, although the office of Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) did decline a meeting with other attorneys in Holder’s firm, Covington & Burling.

Holder’s visit to Sacramento, though, was hardly Tuesday’s biggest high-stakes discussion over the early actions of the Trump administration.

TRUMP’S APPEAL TO THE U.S. 9TH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS

For more than hour, three federal judges heard arguments on both sides of whether the president’s executive order suspending entry into the United States was constitutionally lawful.

The early take: There was skepticism about Trump’s ban.

Even so, Judge Richard R. Clifton — an appointee of President George W. Bush — repeatedly noted that the moratorium on entry from the seven targeted nations affected only 15% of the world’s Muslim population.

It’s worth noting the three-judge panel isn’t expected to rule on the underlying constitutional issues, but whether the lower court’s block of the ban should remain in place while the other questions are resolved.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s big hearing, some legal observers suggested there are limits to Trump’s power. In short, they said, there’s not unlimited deference by federal courts to a president’s national security powers.

And in case you were looking for more information about the three appellate judges: Two were appointed by Democratic presidents; they hail from three different western states; and all are viewed somewhere in the realm of “moderate” judges.

MADAME SECRETARY, WELCOME TO THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The fate of a presidential executive order remains in doubt, but Trump can celebrate victory in the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

As expected, it all came down to a tie-breaker.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the decisive 51st vote in the Senate on Tuesday, the first time in history that’s happened for a presidential Cabinet confirmation, thus putting DeVos over the top. Pence later gave her the oath of office, ending a fierce battle that saw some Republicans distance themselves from the wealthy self-styled education reformer.

Democrats held an all-night Senate floor session into the wee hours of Tuesday morning to protest the DeVos nomination, though they knew it was unlikely to sway any additional GOP senators to jump ship. California’s newest lawmaker, Sen. Kamala Harris, said in her Monday night stint on the Senate floor that DeVos has “a complete lack of knowledge” about special education law, among other areas.

LABOR WOES FOR THE LABOR NOMINEE

The president’s nominee for secretary of Labor, Andy Puzder, was forced to offer a mea culpa on Tuesday, admitting that he had once employed a woman in the U.S. illegally as a housekeeper.

“When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status,” Puzder said in a statement. The fast-food company executive also said that he and his wife have paid back taxes to the IRS and the state of California.