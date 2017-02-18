Here are some of the times Trump complained about a president using Air Force One to campaign

A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
|Michael A. Memoli
President Trump touched down Saturday in central Florida for what he has labeled a "Make America Great Again Rally," hosted by his campaign years before the first votes are to be cast in another White House race.
Trump arrived here on Air Force One after a short flight from West Palm Beach, where he is spending a third consecutive weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate, dubbed the "Winter White House."
That means that while his campaign organization bears many of the costs for the event, taxpayers will be on the hook for some of the politicking, too. And it wasn't long ago that Trump himself was complaining loudly about the same thing.
Here are just a few examples from the 2016 campaign, when President Obama was campaigning for Hillary Clinton, and earlier campaign cycles.