Democrats boycott Senate committee votes on Price, Mnuchin

Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a committee vote on two of President Trump's top Cabinet nominees -- Tom Price to lead Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary.

Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) blasted the move as he sat in a hearing room with only Republicans on the dais.

"They ought to be embarrassed. It's the most pathetic treatment I’ve seen in my 40 years in the United States Senate," Hatch said.

"I think they should stop posturing and acting like idiots," he said.

At least one Democrat needs to be present for the committee to vote on the nominations, Hatch said. He recessed the hearing until further notice, saying he hoped a vote could take place later Tuesday.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the committee's top Democrat, said Price and Mnuchin "have misled the public and held back important information about their backgrounds."

"Until questions are answered, Democrats believe the committee should not move forward with either nomination," Wyden said.

"This is about getting answers to questions, plain and simple," he said. "Ethics laws are not optional, and nominees do not have a right to treat disclosure like a shell game.”