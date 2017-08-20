The Great American Eclipse is nearly upon us! Around the country, people have been getting into position for the view of a lifetime. Follow along here to catch all the action.
There was a blackout in central Oregon, but it was a fire, not an eclipse
|Thacher Schmid
The first blackout photographed by seven busloads of Japanese tourists arriving at the Kah-Nee-Ta resort in north-central Oregon wasn’t caused by the moon eclipsing the sun.
It was damage from the Nena Springs fire, which blew containment lines and charred hills surrounding the resort, resulting in a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order. That came as more than a little surprise when the tour group rolled in earlier this week, says group sales manager Cruz Bocanegra.
“We had a lot of the guests standing out front taking pictures,” Bocanegra said. “We had a state fire marshal in, there were [fire] engines from all over.”
If Bocanegra sounds nonchalant while describing the situation, it’s because wildfires near the resort, on Warm Springs Indian Reservation, have become a near-annual occurrence, he said. But the fire has burned more than 68,000 acres so far — more than a tenth of Oregon’s largest Indian reservation, said Robyn Broyles, spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center.
Another fire a dozen miles to the south has zero containment after burning 8,000 acres.
Broyles said the Nena Springs fire’s progress toward the resort, a center for eclipse tourists, was halted by four task forces, including 79 firefighters and 23 fire trucks.
The evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon, Bocanegra said. Its timing, just hours before the first of the 272 Japanese eclipse watchers showed up, was “weirdly coincidental,” he added, and caused staff members to quickly shift from translating menus into Japanese to more urgent duties.
However, the resort has a standing “shelter in place” order, Bocanegra noted. “We did actually technically get evacuated, so any day guests that were not staying overnight were told, ‘If you aren’t staying overnight, please leave,’” Bocanegra said.
He’s optimistic that the skies will be clear for the eclipse.
“The one that was here, the smoke’s blowing away, so we’re feeling pretty good that it’s going to be a good morning” for eclipse watching, he said.
Broyles says Kah-Nee-Ta is now at a lower Level 1 evacuation order, but the fire is not yet out. A Red Cross evacuation center at the Warm Springs Community Center is still open.
'The shadow of shadows': A scientist waits to take the measure of a full solar eclipse
|Deborah Netburn
Marcos Peñaloza-Murillo is a scientist with the soul of a poet.
He's an atmospheric physicist from Venezuela, and he's here in Salem, the state capital of Oregon, to study how a total solar eclipse affects the planet.
On Sunday afternoon, fewer than 24 hours before the Great American Eclipse will sweep across the United States, Peñaloza-Murillo took a small group of students to the top of a brick building at Willamette University in Salem to check on a spindly weather station.
It was already hard at work measuring the air temperature, wind speed, wind direction, barometric pressure, humidity and the brightness of the sun. The data it collected Sunday will be used as a control to the data it will take during the eclipse on Monday.
"I have fallen in love with this machine," Peñaloza-Murillo said. "I will miss it when it when this is over."
He is not entirely sure what the data will show when the eclipse is over. He knows that the temperature will go down and the amount of sunlight will decrease. But will the winds change when the lights go out? Will the humidity be altered?
"We have no idea," he said.
What he does know, from prior experience, is that the eclipse will have an effect on him.
"In my mind, in my soul, there is a change," he said. "This is the shadow of shadows. This is the big one."
Solar eclipse gridlock: It was so busy in Madras, Ore., they called in the National Guard
|Russ Mitchell
Oregon has long been predicted to be a scene of major eclipse traffic jams, and even by Sunday, that was proving to be true: The Oregon National Guard was called in to Madras, a small agricultural city in the sunny part of the state, east of the Cascades.
Traffic was at a standstill for hours Sunday afternoon, gridlocked as well more than 100,000 people flocked to this small, pleasant town of 7,000.
Madras, pronounced like glad or sad — not like the plaid fabric or the megalopolis in India — sits on the centerline of the eclipse's path of totality.
At Solarfest, a gathering at the Jefferson County fairgrounds that bills itself as a festival of music, science, camping and art, a pushpin map of the world marking where visitors had come from had so many pins there was no more room to document visitors from the western United States. Europe and South America were well-represented. A couple of pins were pushed into Guam. There were marked travelers from Tehran.
Many acres of farmland were turned over to a city of tents and motor homes.
Mt. Hood and Mt. Bachelor thrust into blue skies as hot air balloons fluttered through one part of the sky and a constant stream of skydivers rained down in another.
Rob Buckley flew with his family from Bristol, England, and set up camp. Buckley witnessed a total eclipse in Britain years ago. Though the sky had been thick with fog, the experience was wondrous enough to warrant a full family flight to a sunnier spot this time around.
His wife, curiously enough named Sun, was a total eclipse virgin. Their two kids, 7 and 9, had never witnessed an eclipse of any kind.
After the sky goes bright again Monday morning, traffic heading back to the airport will be horrendous. But with the sense of anticipation building Sunday, that didn't seem to matter.
Your solar eclipse checklist: What to look for on the big day
|Deborah Netburn
Eclipse chasers will tell you that seeing a total solar eclipse will change your life.
But keep in mind, a total eclipse is a fleeting phenomenon.
That moment of totality, when the moon completely obscures the face of the sun and the daytime sky plunges into darkness, lasts just a few minutes.
So obviously you are going to want to make the most of your brief moment out of the sun.
If you’ve never seen a total eclipse, you may not know what to expect or what to look for as the world grows dark.
To help you out, we asked a few of our favorite eclipse enthusiasts to tell us what you should do during the total eclipse.
The Great American Eclipse could create the largest traffic jam in U.S. history
|Jenny Jarvie and Kurtis Lee
Most weekdays, a steady stream of cars and pickups winds down U.S. Route 441 through this tiny mountain town.
Locals stop to stock up on bread and eggs at the Piggly Wiggly. Tourists browse a string of antique stores. Nearly everyone pulls over at the Osage Farm stand to pick up ripe peaches, silver queen corn and heirloom tomatoes.
This Monday will be different.
Dillard, population 330, is the prime spot in Georgia for viewing the first total solar eclipse in 99 year to sweep the continental U.S. The town sits in the Appalachian foothills north of Rabun County, where authorities expect an extra 50,000 cars on its two narrow highways and small state and county roads.
“There’s no way tens of thousands of extra cars can pass this skinny road going up the mountain,” said Louis Meinhardt, 74, a resident of nearby Scaly Mountain, N.C. “Just one accident and everyone will be backed up for miles.”
Local sheriffs and highway patrol officers from across the country are bracing for what they say could be the largest traffic snarl in U.S. history as the so-called Great American Eclipse cuts a diagonal, 70-mile-wide path through 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina.