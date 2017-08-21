There's nothing like an eclipse to bring humanity together. Just ask Bill Nye.

The self-styled "Science Guy" and Planetary Society CEO says the eclipse is a reminder that we Earthlings are part of one big family.

Here's how he put it:

"Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected. I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet.

"I hope each of us takes a moment to consider the diligence of our ancestors, who came to understand our Solar System’s planets and moons, who measured the fantastic distances between them, and came to know their orbital motions. That we humble humans can understand all of this is remarkable. It fills me with optimism about our species and our future. ...

"Let’s celebrate together and marvel at humankind’s ability to observe this phenomenon, and to understand the cosmos and our place within it."

Nye released his statement from the Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice, Neb. After totality has passed, he will help lead attendees through the National Parks Service's new Eclipse Junior Ranger Program.