The Great American Eclipse has begun! Around the country, people are in position for prime viewing. Follow along here to catch all the action.
- Here's how to watch the eclipse safely
- Nine places to watch the eclipse around Los Angeles
- Watch the Great American Eclipse online right here
- Tips for taking the best pictures of the eclipse
Reporting from Salem, Ore.
'It's a lot of pressure' for students preparing to gather scientific data during the eclipse
|Deborah Netburn
These students from Williams College have spent the last two and a half months preparing for the total solar eclipse. That includes testing equipment, assembling solar filters — and then packing it all up to ship from Massachusetts to Oregon.
All this, to gather as much data as possible during less than two minutes of totality.
How does that make them feel?
Ross Yu, who is about to start his junior year, put it this way: "It's a lot of pressure."