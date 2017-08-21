latimes.com
Great American Eclipse: Everything you need to know
Science

The Great American Eclipse has begun! Around the country, people are in position for prime viewing. Follow along here to catch all the action.

In-camera multiple exposure of the phases of the solar eclipse from Salem. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Miss today's eclipse? Another one is coming in 2024

Jessica Roy
The path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. (Joe Fox / L.A. Times Graphics)
The path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. (Joe Fox / L.A. Times Graphics)

The Great American Eclipse is over. But don't toss those glasses just yet.

Before today's eclipse, it had been 38 years since the last total solar eclipse visible from the United States. Thankfully, you won't have to wait that long until the next one: A total eclipse will sweep up through Texas and across the Midwest and East Coast on April 8, 2024.

Thousands of people road-tripped to places along the path of the Great American Eclipse. Hotels along the path of totality reported being fully booked years in advance, and small towns were overwhelmed by the influx of eclipse seekers. So now's your chance to get things booked ahead of time.

And if you can't wait that long, a total solar eclipse will reach South America on July 2, 2019.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
75°