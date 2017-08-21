The Great American Eclipse has begun! Around the country, people are in position for prime viewing. Follow along here to catch all the action.
- Here's how to watch the eclipse safely
- Nine places to watch the eclipse around Los Angeles
- Watch the Great American Eclipse online right here
- Tips for taking the best pictures of the eclipse
Ready for a recap? Watch 'Eclipse Over America' tonight on NOVA
|Karen Kaplan
That’s a wrap!
The moon’s shadow has left South Carolina and moved out to sea. That means the Great American Eclipse is over.
But in just a few hours, you can relive the experience on TV with the science series NOVA.
“Eclipse Over America” is an hour-long documentary recounting the day’s events. Producers will incorporate footage from public television stations in cities that happened to be along the path of totality, the roughly 70-mile-wide swath of the country that experienced a total eclipse.
Here's a preview:
The program will also explain how scientists take advantage of eclipses to learn more about the sun and its solar storms. (For more about the experiments scientists conducted during the eclipse, read our story here.)
The show will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on public television stations around the country, including PBS SoCal in Southern California.