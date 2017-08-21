That’s a wrap!

The moon’s shadow has left South Carolina and moved out to sea. That means the Great American Eclipse is over.

But in just a few hours, you can relive the experience on TV with the science series NOVA.

“Eclipse Over America” is an hour-long documentary recounting the day’s events. Producers will incorporate footage from public television stations in cities that happened to be along the path of totality, the roughly 70-mile-wide swath of the country that experienced a total eclipse.

Here's a preview: