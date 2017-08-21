The eclipse has now passed Hopkinsville, Ky., the “point of greatest eclipse.”

The point of greatest eclipse is actually a point in time, not a physical place, said Renee Weber, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.

More specifically, it’s when “the axis of the moon’s shadow is pointed most directly at the center of the Earth,” Weber explained on NASA TV.

Hopkinsville happens to be the place on the surface of the Earth where that alignment occurs. That’s why the town earned the nickname “Eclipseville.”

One upshot of being at the point of greatest eclipse is that the shadow of the moon, or umbra, is more circular there than anywhere else in the world.

Shortly after totality began, Weber was able to see Jupiter and some other planets in the daytime sky.

“I just have goose bumps all over my body,” she said. “I think I’m hooked. I’m an addict.”

She also pointed out that “you’re really looking at the moon when you’re watching a solar eclipse,” not the sun.

The eclipse has now passed over half of the country. The moon’s shadow is on its way to Charleston, S.C., traveling at about 1,500 miles per hour.