Is that normal? What to expect during a visit to the gynecologist

More than 410 former patients have contacted the university about their former gynecologist since The Times published its report. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating more than 50 complaints related to Tyndall, who was allowed to resign in 2017 with a financial payout. Tyndall has said his interactions with patients were appropriate and denied any wrongdoing, though an internal inquiry by USC found that his pelvic exams qualified as sexual harassment. The Medical Board of California is investigating Tyndall, and the U.S. Department of Education has launched an inquiry into USC’s handling of the misconduct complaints against him.