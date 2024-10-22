More patients sue Cedars-Sinai over alleged misconduct by OB-GYN

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is facing a new lawsuit from 25 patients who allege an obstetrician-gynecologist who used to work there sexually abused them.

Twenty-five more women have filed suit against a former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center obstetrician-gynecologist and the facilities where he worked, accusing Dr. Barry J. Brock of sexual abuse and medical misconduct.

The lawsuit, filed late Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges “a generations-long history of covering up Brock’s serial sexual exploitation and abuse of female patients” at Cedars-Sinai, where Brock practiced medicine from the early 1980s until the recent termination of his hospital privileges.

The lawsuit also alleges that the medical center “hid negative reports about Brock, despite the fact that many of the reports came directly from Cedars-Sinai’s own employees and staff,” including nurses and medical assistants who witnessed Brock’s behavior while serving as chaperones for sensitive examinations.

Advertisement

The new lawsuit follows an earlier complaint from 35 patients with similar allegations against Brock and Cedars-Sinai, filed earlier this month by the same attorneys.

Brock, 74, has repeatedly denied any misconduct, telling The Times that he had never touched a patient inappropriately or made sexually suggestive or harassing comments. The longtime OB-GYN was a member of the Cedars-Sinai physician network until 2018 and retained his clinical privileges there through mid-2024.

Brock didn’t immediately provide comment on the allegations in the new lawsuit. He previously called the allegations in the first lawsuit “flat-out lies, made-up events that never happened, exaggerated and fabricated statements, and worse.”

Advertisement

Cedars-Sinai didn’t immediately comment on the latest suit. It previously said it had terminated his hospital privileges this fall following an investigation into “concerning complaints from patients.”

“The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai’s core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients,” a Cedars-Sinai spokesperson said earlier this month.

The most recent suit accuses Brock of conducting breast and vaginal exams without medical justification, alleging that he told one pregnant woman “that these cervical checks did not really mean anything, but that he wanted to do them anyway,” according to the complaint.

Advertisement

Another former patient who saw Brock during the 1990s and early 2000s alleged that he told her at an appointment that she had “beautiful breasts.” When the patient didn’t respond, Brock told her, “I’m not saying that as a doctor, I’m saying it as a man,” according to the lawsuit.

During another appointment, the same patient alleged, Brock sniffed his fingers after performing a vaginal examination.

Several plaintiffs said that Brock made sexually inappropriate comments about their bodies, at times while neglecting their medical needs or dismissing their concerns.

A woman who saw Brock after experiencing a miscarriage said he told her that she was “‘nice and tight down there’, and that her husband would really enjoy it,” the complaint stated.

The patient “felt creeped out and violated, particularly because she was still grieving the loss of her child,” according to the lawsuit.

One woman brought her fiancé to an appointment, and said the man became so uncomfortable with Brock’s commentary on her looks during a pelvic exam that he asked the physician to stop making such remarks, the complaint alleges.

Advertisement

Several plaintiffs alleged that Brock touched them in inappropriate ways during examinations, including touching their clitoris for no medical purpose. One patient alleged that after a Pap smear decades ago, Brock inserted his finger into her rectum without warning or consent.

“To this day, [the woman] is reluctant to undergo another Pap smear, for fear of reliving and experiencing the same abuse Brock subjected her to,” the lawsuit stated.

In the previous lawsuit filed earlier this month, multiple patients accused Brock of giving them unnecessary stitches following childbirth or making crude comments about the procedure. The new suit includes additional allegations of needless suturing, including one alleged incident that resulted in a patient being unable to use a tampon and suffering pain during sexual intercourse.

While suturing another patient after childbirth, the lawsuit states, Brock told her, “I’m going to make you a virgin again, by stitching you tighter. Believe me, your husband will thank me.”

In addition to Cedars-Sinai, the lawsuit targets Beverly Hills OB-GYN and Rodeo Drive Women’s Health Center. Those medical practices didn’t immediately provide comment on the allegations in the suit.