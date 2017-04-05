Garrett Richards looks sharp for four innings in Angels win, but biceps cramp stops him in fifth

It all seemed swell. In his first time on a major league mound in 11 months, Garrett Richards was dominating Oakland. A groundout to begin the bottom of the fifth inning made it 11 consecutive Athletics the Angels’ right-hander had retired Wednesday at the Oakland Coliseum.

And then it went awry, not terribly, but quickly. He lost command of two breaking balls and his fastball velocity dipped. After Richards’ first pitch to Matt Joyce, catcher Martin Maldonado jogged to the mound, asked the pitcher a question, and signaled to the dugout for a trainer to visit. Richards pointed to his arm and walked off the mound.

Per the initial diagnosis, Richards suffered only a biceps cramp, not a recurrence of the torn ulnar collateral ligament that forced him to miss most of 2016. The Angels said they removed him from the game for precautionary reasons and he could make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Angel Stadium. But the scare shrouded their 5-0 victory over the Athletics.

No one knows quite what to expect in Richards’ return, because he opted to repair the tear with a stem-cell injection rather than Tommy John surgery, the far more common course, which requires a longer recovery. Steve Yoon, the doctor who performed the injection, this week said Richards was healed based on the tests he has examined.

The last time Richards left a major league mound, last May Day in Texas, the Angels announced he was dehydrated. He played catch the next two days before the elbow injury was diagnosed.

Two scouts in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday each said they did not detect a significant deterioration in Richards’ pitches before his departure. They only saw him grab his arm above his elbow seconds before he left.

Ninety minutes earlier, Richards took the mound firing 97-mph fastball after 97-mph fastball to Joyce, who singled. He then induced a groundout, struck out Ryon Healy, walked Khris Davis, and had both runners move up on a wild pitch. On Richards’ 24th offering of the inning, Stephen Vogt chopped a ball back up the middle, and Andrelton Simmons ranged over to secure the out.

He settled from there. Richards required only 14 pitches to strike out the side in the second, five to finish the third, and 18 in the fourth. To begin the fifth, Plouffe grounded out into the shift, marking 11 consecutive batters retired by Richards. Then Yonder Alonso and Marcus Semien singled on hanging sliders, Joyce approached the plate, and Maldonado approached the mound.

Richards’ abbreviated final line demonstrated the type of efficiency the Angels hope to see this season from the man they need to be their ace. He threw 76 pitches in 42/3 innings, walked one, and struck out four, and gave up only the three singles.

After he pitched in a triple-A game late last month, Richards said he was pitching at about 85% effort and declared his hope to maintain that level of exertion come Wednesday.

“If I can take that intensity into the season,” Richards said, “I think it’ll help me a lot.”

Asked to explain that strategy, he said he found he was able to better repeat his delivery at that degree of strength.

“I’m really just trying to put my body in a good position to throw the baseball,” he said. “Because I throw across my body, direction is a big thing for me. If I can eliminate a little bit of effort and keep everything moving in a straight line, it’s going to benefit me.”

Amid it all Wednesday, the Angels produced ample offense. Albert Pujols grounded out to begin their second inning before C.J. Cron singled to center field, and the rally was on. Cameron Maybin worked a walk, Andrelton Simmons drilled a double to right, and Danny Espinosa blooped a single into left. That was good for three runs, and it could’ve been more if Espinosa had not been picked off first, because Maldonado followed with a double. Yunel Escobar flew out to center to end the inning.

The Angels added two runs in the top of the fifth, when Escobar walked and Kole Calhoun, Mike Trout and Pujols all singled.

In relief of Richards, left-hander Jose Alvarez and right-handers J.C. Ramirez and Yusmeiro Petit completed the shutout.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura