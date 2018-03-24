Albert Pujols hits first homer of Cactus League play in Angels' 4-2 loss

Athletics 4, Angels 2
AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols hit his first Cactus League home run in the fourth inning, a solo drive to left off Norge Ruiz. Pujols did have another homer in a minor league game. He finished the Arizona portion of spring training 11 for 42. Backup catcher Rene Rivera hit his second home run of the spring. Beyond that, the Angels didn't produce much against five Oakland pitchers. Andrelton Simmons had two singles.
ON THE MOUND: With Garrett Richards pitching in a minor league game, John Lamb started and gave up two runs in four innings. He struck out five and walked one. Lamb will open the season in the rotation at triple-A Salt Lake. After lifting Lamb, manager Mike Scioscia pitched four relievers who should start the season with the Angels. Each went one inning. Keynan Middleton gave up a home run to Jake Smolinski. Jim Johnson gave up two hits. Blake Wood gave up three hits and a run. Jose Alvarez retired all three hitters he faced.
EXTRA BASES: Many of the Angels regulars left Arizona after the game. The lineup Saturday here will feature mostly bench players and minor leaguers. … Like Richards, Oakland's opening-day starter, Kendall Graveman, did not appear in this game. He'll also pitch in a minor league game as his final tuneup.
UP NEXT: Arizona Diamondbacks at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.