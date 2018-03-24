Albert Pujols hits first homer of Cactus League play in Angels' 4-2 loss

ON THE MOUND: With Garrett Richards pitching in a minor league game, John Lamb started and gave up two runs in four innings. He struck out five and walked one. Lamb will open the season in the rotation at triple-A Salt Lake. After lifting Lamb, manager Mike Scioscia pitched four relievers who should start the season with the Angels. Each went one inning. Keynan Middleton gave up a home run to Jake Smolinski. Jim Johnson gave up two hits. Blake Wood gave up three hits and a run. Jose Alvarez retired all three hitters he faced.