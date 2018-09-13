Angels manager Mike Scioscia becomes a bobblehead with a dream lineup in hand

The Angels have added a Mike Scioscia bobblehead giveaway to their promotional schedule to mark what is expected to be the final weekend of Scioscia’s 19-year managerial career with the team.
Fans attending the Sept. 29 game against the Oakland Athletics in Angel Stadium will receive a bobblehead of Scioscia standing in his usual spot on the right side of the third-base dugout, leaning over the railing with a lineup card in his hand.
The batting order on the lineup card: Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero, Garret Anderson, Albert Pujols, Tim Salmon, Troy Glaus, Bengie Molina, Andrelton Simmons and Howie Kendrick. No pitcher is listed.
“With that lineup,” Scioscia said before Wednesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers, “you don’t need pitching.”
What starting pitcher would be worthy of adding to Scioscia’s bobblehead lineup, the ace of his all-time team from the last two decades?
“A lot of guys,” said Scioscia, who is expected to step down when his 10-year, $50-million contract expires after this season.
Pressed to name his best starter, Scioscia said, “You could go through a whole bunch of them. At times it was Bartolo Colon, at times it was John Lackey, Jered Weaver, Ervin Santana, Joe Saunders. We’re not doing any retrospectives. We’ve had a lot of good pitchers.”
What did Scioscia think of his bobblehead?
“I’m going to say ugly in three languages,” he said. “How do you say ugly in Japanese?”