Angels provide a golden opportunity for Nick Franklin

Nine years ago this week, Nick Franklin and Mike Trout competed to make the United States’ national team of 18-and-under ballplayers in trials at Phoenix. Both played the infield and pitched.

“Mike was really, really scrappy,” said Franklin, the Angels’ new second baseman.

Franklin was one of 18 players who made the team. Trout was one of 14 who did not.

Eleven months later, the Angels selected Trout with the 25th pick in the 2009 MLB draft, and Seattle selected Franklin with pick No. 27.

For their first two professional years, they rose through the minor league ranks at a similar pace, rookie ball to low-A to Double-A.

“Yeah, I kind of know him,” Franklin told author Lucas Mann of Trout in 2010. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s one of those guys that didn’t make Team USA.’ ”

Mann shadowed the 2010 Class-A Clinton LumberKings for a 2013 book, “Class A,” that places a spotlight on the small town in Iowa and the nature of minor league baseball. Franklin was the club’s star player.

“Some people think that I’m cocky or whatever,” Franklin told Mann then. “But I’m not. It’s just, I’ve never really failed. Why am I supposed to think that can happen when it never does?”

Franklin has not failed, but his pro career didn’t take off like Trout’s. Yet Franklin remained a desired commodity for several years. Seattle nearly traded him for Justin Upton, and the Mariners eventually involved him in a deal with Tampa Bay for David Price.

But Franklin, 26, is now on his third team this season. On June 30, the Angels acquired him for “a player to be named later or cash” from Milwaukee, where he started 14 games in three months.

Just after opening day, the Brewers had claimed him from Tampa Bay, where he was waived despite a sterling spring.

“I thought that was when I would really get the opportunity, this year, with them,” Franklin said.

Instead, his big chance is with the Angels, who on Sunday designated second baseman Danny Espinosa for assignment.

A natural right-handed hitter, Franklin has batted from both sides since childhood and is now better from the left side. He is expected to be the Angels’ second baseman against right-handed pitchers.

Franklin broke into the big leagues with the Mariners in 2013, batting .225 with 12 home runs in 102 games. But his best season might have been last year with the Rays, when he batted .270 with an above-average .771 on-base-plus-slugging-percentage over 60 games.

Between those seasons, some unusual injuries contributed to his lack of consistent playing time. Among them: a torn hamstring he sustained while stretching to field a throw at first base; a torn oblique he suffered during batting practice; and three concussions, including one when he was struck while in the on-deck circle when a teammate lost his grip on a bat.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but nothing too high, nothing too down,” he said. “I’m just trying to keep it steady. I try not to look at the next day as my last day.”

It took more than two weeks for his car to get from Milwaukee to Anaheim. He hasn’t yet found an apartment to rent, so he’s living out of a hotel.

“Sometimes,” he said, “it’s hard just getting adjusted to your teammates and settling in.”

