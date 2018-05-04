Albert Pujols gets hit 2,999 as Angels bat around Orioles 12-3

He so dominated the spotlight that Angels rookie Jaime Barria went almost unnoticed in extending his no-hit bid through three, then four, then five innings. With one out in the sixth inning, Trey Mancini singled for the Orioles' first hit, and the crowd saluted Barria with a nice ovation. Barria gave up three more hits in the inning, his last for the evening, but still earned his second major league victory.