Angels do not get the clutch hits but still pick up a 3-2 victory over the Rays

The Angels and Tampa Bay Rays each entered Monday’s series opener with 23 wins and 23 losses. They are .500 ballclubs, flawed but often capable.

Predictably, their matchup swung on the tiniest of margins: a wild pitch. The Angels were the beneficiaries of the mistake in a 3-2 victory at Tropicana Field.

Cameron Maybin led off the game with an infield single, stole second, and took third when Derek Norris threw the baseball away. Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena walked, while Albert Pujols popped out. Andrelton Simmons then launched a sacrifice fly, and the Angels had an early lead.

It lasted less than 10 minutes. Corey Dickerson, the only American League hitter to amass more total bases than Trout this season, began the Rays’ half of the first inning with a home run. Three batters later, Logan Morrison followed with another, the Rays led and Angels starter JC Ramirez twice kicked the dirt in frustration.

Like he has in all of his starts, Ramirez settled thereafter. He faced only one batter over the minimum over the next five innings, and Manager Mike Scioscia stuck with him to start the seventh. When Tim Beckham led it off with a single, pitching coach Charles Nagy visited the mound and David Hernandez began to warm in the Angels’ bullpen. Colby Rasmus then grounded into a double play. When Daniel Robertson laced a single to left, Scioscia brought in Hernandez, who finished the inning and began the eighth.

When Hernandez walked Steven Souza Jr., Scioscia called in left-hander Jose Alvarez to face back-to-back left-handers. He retired both. Closer Bud Norris entered to face Evan Longoria, who chopped a single to shortstop. Up next, Logan Morrison struck out swinging on a 3-and-2 slider below the zone.

In the ninth, Norris induced a groundout and two strikeouts, with one walk amid them.

It was another successful, if unconventional, for Ramirez, a converted reliever. Oddly, 10 of the 20 runs Ramirez has allowed in his eight starts have come in the first inning. He has recorded an 11.25 earned-run average in that inning, a 2.18 ERA in all other innings, and a 3.65 ERA overall.

Maybin moved the score back to a tie in the fifth when propelled a 3-and-2 fastball off of a catwalk atop the playing field in this domed stadium. Per Tropicana Field’s regulations, balls hit there are home runs, so Maybin was awarded home.

The Angels took the lead in the seventh on four walks, two of them intentional. Maybin worked one of them, passing on an appetizing 3-and-2 fastball from Rays right-hander Jumbo Diaz. At that, Rays manager Kevin Cash replaced Diaz with another right-hander named Ryne Stanek and ordered Mike Trout intentionally walked.

The bases were then loaded for Albert Pujols. In a 1-1 count, a Stanek pitch escaped catcher Derek Norris, and Jefry Marte scrambled home with the game’s final run.

The Angels produced only five hits but drew eight walks. They went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, but for the night it did not matter.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura