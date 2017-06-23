Alex Meyer and Angels can't keep it under control in 9-4 loss to Red Sox

In his last start, a dominant victory over Kansas City, the Angels’ Alex Meyer tamed his wildness. On Friday at Fenway Park, his lack of command was his undoing, and the team’s. The Red Sox won, 9-4, on the strength of five early runs against Meyer.

The 6-foot-9 right-hander’s first three pitches were balls. He walked Mookie Betts with his fifth pitch. When he began with a ball to Dustin Pedroia, catcher Martin Maldonado jogged out to the mound for a conversation. Betts soon stole second base. Meyer called for a sign change when the count to Pedroia was 3-and-2. On the eighth pitch of the plate appearance, Meyer walked Pedroia and pitching coach Charles Nagy visited the mound.

Another lengthy matchup followed. On the seventh pitch he saw, Xander Bogaerts punched a run-scoring double into left field. Soon, Meyer fired a wild pitch and another run scored. He recorded his first out of the night on his 26th pitch, a fastball high to Mitch Moreland called for a third strike.

His 2-and-2 pitch to the next Red Sox hitter, Andrew Benintendi, was wild and another run scored. Finally, with his 34th pitch, Meyer earned his second out, a lineout to center, and with his 38th, he struck out Hanley Ramirez.

Over the next two innings, he needed only 27 pitches to retire the next six Red Sox in order. After the Angels managed a run in the top of the fourth on an Albert Pujols double and Andrelton Simmons single, Meyer’s trouble returned in the bottom of the inning.

Moreland lined out to right, Benintendi doubled and Ramirez launched a soaring drive inside Pesky’s Pole for a two-run home run. The count had been 3-and-2 when Meyer hung a breaking ball and subsequently hung his shoulders in disgust.

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Sandy Leon followed with singles and Angels manager Mike Scioscia left the dugout, calling in right-hander Eduardo Paredes to make his major league debut.

On Paredes’s first pitch, Deven Marrero tried to squeeze in a run, but Paredes adeptly fielded it and threw home for an out. The Angels soon escaped the inning.

Meyer was charged with the five runs in his 3 1/3 innings. Paredes bore two over 2 2/3 innings, both scoring on a Leon’s sixth-inning homer.

Down six runs, the Angels rallied for three against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello in the seventh. Maldonado tripled before Ben Revere, Cliff Pennington and Kole Calhoun each doubled.

The Angels (38-39) put a man on in the eighth but could not advance him. They were left to lament earlier chances they squandered.

Two batters into the game, Calhoun bounced a ball low off of the Green Monster and was thrown out seeking second base. In the next inning, the Angels had two baserunners, as Simmons and Revere walked, but Maldonado bit on a slider to strike out swinging.

CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura