Los Angeles Angels closer Cam Bedrosian still weighing options, including surgery

Cam Bedrosian will decide in the next few days whether to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot in a small artery near his right armpit or treat the clot with blood-thinning medication and rest.

“We’re going to weigh the options and see what’s best,” said Bedrosian, who was diagnosed with the clot last week after initially going on the disabled list Aug. 9 because of flexor tendonitis in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Either way, it’s doubtful that Bedrosian, who emerged as the team’s best reliever with a 2-0 record and 1.12 earned-run average in 45 games, will pitch again this season.

Doctors told Bedrosian that surgery, like the one former Angels left-hander Jason Vargas had in 2013, would sideline him for about six weeks.

If Bedrosian could return with medication and rest, it would make little sense to push the hard-throwing 24-year-old with the Angels so far out of contention.

“It’s almost September, and I haven’t thrown in a month,” said Bedrosian, who replaced Huston Street as the club’s closer in early August. “I’m hopeful of pitching again this season, but I’m not sure.”

Utility belt

Johnny Giavotella does not appear to have the arm strength to play left field, shortstop or third base, but Manager Mike Scioscia said the second baseman, designated for assignment Aug. 20 and sent to triple-A after clearing waivers Sunday, listed those positions as ones he’d like Giavotella to become proficient at.

Giavotella, the Angels’ opening-day second baseman in 2015 and 2016, worked extensively with Oakland A’s infield coach Ron Washington last winter to improve his defense this season.

He was solid offensively last season, batting .272 with a .318 on-base percentage, 25 doubles and 49 runs batted in, but he slipped to a .260 average, .287 OBP and 31 RBIs this season.

“This kid worked as hard as anybody to improve his skill set,” Scioscia said. “He’s a great kid … but he needs to be a little more versatile.”

On the mend

Third baseman Yunel Escobar, on the seven-day concussion disabled list since Aug. 20, was cleared to resume baseball activities and probably will be activated Friday in Seattle.

The leadoff batter had a team-leading .320 average with 25 doubles, 58 runs and 34 RBIs when he fouled a bunt attempt into his nose and cheek Aug. 19.

Short hops

The Angels traded outfielder Daniel Nava, who was designated for assignment July 30 and eventually sent to triple-A, and cash considerations to the Kansas City Royals for a player to be named or cash considerations. Nava will report to the Royals' triple-A Omaha club. … Rafael Ortega was recalled from triple-A and inserted into the lineup in left field. Reliever A.J. Achter was optioned to Salt Lake. Since his last demotion June 11, Ortega hit .340 (90 for 265) with 18 doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs at Salt Lake. “We need some fresh legs in the outfield,” Scioscia said. … Garrett Richards, recovering from the stem-cell injection he used to treat a torn elbow ligament, extended his long-toss program from 90 feet to 105 feet. “Everything feels perfect,” the right-hander said. “It’s progressing.”

