Angels learn Garrett Richards' surgically repaired elbow is sound after MRI exam

An MRI exam on Angels right-hander Garrett Richards’ arm Friday morning showed the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow remains sound, according to two sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to address the diagnosis publicly.

The Angels will place Richards on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, because the exam did display nerve irritation in his biceps. He had been scheduled to start on Tuesday against Texas.

Richards is returning from a rare repair of a torn UCL via a stem-cell injection, rather than the traditional Tommy John surgery. He injured the ligament last May, and left his 2017 debut in the fifth inning Wednesday in Oakland, citing pain in his biceps that felt like he was being punched.

That night, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said there were no plans for Richards to undergo an MRI examination, but general manager Billy Eppler said the next day that one had been scheduled for Friday.

An off day built into the schedule Monday means the Angels do not need an additional starter until Saturday, April 15.

Richards' health is key to the Angels' 2017 hopes. Rival talent evaluators agree he is the team's most talented pitcher, and the club possesses limited depth behind their starting rotation.

