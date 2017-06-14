Angels expect to have contract with first-round draft pick Jo Adell finalized this week

One of Angels left fielder Ben Revere’s high-school teammates, Chad Buchignani, coaches amateur baseball in Kentucky.

More than two years ago, Buchignani informed Revere of a high-achieving local teenager named Jo Adell, who pitched and played the outfield for Ballard High in Prospect, Ky. Revere attended high school in Lexington, an hour away.

As a sophomore, Adell was said to be reaching the mid-90s on the mound and hitting lengthy home runs. On Monday, the Angels selected him with the 10th overall pick in the MLB draft. Adell has since arrived in Southern California, and the Angels expect to finalize his contract this week, amateur scouting director Matt Swanson said Wednesday. MLB’s recommended signing bonus for the spot is nearly $4.4 million.

Swanson estimated the Angels’ second-round selection, UCLA right-hander Griffin Canning, is their draft choice closest to the big leagues. He said he expects to sign Canning and outfielder Jacob Pearson, who was taken in the third round and is committed to Louisiana State.

“We’re fully confident that we’ll be able to reach an agreement with everybody within the top 10 [rounds],” Swanson said, “and hopefully beyond that.”

Injury updates

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, now pain-free, has set his sights on returning from an oblique strain before the All-Star break. Specifically, he hopes to pitch July 7, 8, or 9 in Texas, where he suffered the initial injury in April.

“Right where I left off,” Skaggs said.

After his next scheduled bullpen session on Friday, Skaggs will head to the Angels’ spring training complex in Arizona, where he’ll throw a simulated game. He will then require three minor league starts on a rehabilitation assignment before he can be activated. Any slight delay will mean a return after the All-Star break.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Skaggs said. “I want to show these guys this was a fluke thing, I don’t know how this happened, I’m healthy, and my arm feels great. I’m looking forward to reasserting myself.”

Right-handed relievers Cam Bedrosian (groin strain) and Huston Street (triceps tightness) are on track to return shortly. Both pitched for Class-A Inland Empire this week, Bedrosian on Tuesday, Street on Wednesday.

Short hops

On the final day of the draft, the Angels selected 12 right-handed pitchers, five left-handers, six outfielders, three middle infielders, two corner infielders, and two catchers. They took their first infielder of the 40-round draft in Round 25. The most notable name they selected Wednesday was Georgia high-school left-hander Peyton Glavine, the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine. …Right-hander Doug Fister will start Friday for triple-A Salt Lake. He can opt out if not promoted by June 21. Manager Mike Scioscia said he is not in consideration for a bullpen role.

