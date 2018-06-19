Don't bank on Mike Trout participating in the All-Star game Home Run Derby

The Angels activated outfielder Kole Calhoun and returned outfielder Jabari Blash to triple-A Salt Lake. … Right-hander Felix Pena is scheduled to make his first major league start Tuesday. Pena, 28, has made 38 relief appearances, two for the Angels this year, the others for the Chicago Cubs in 2016-17. … Outfielder Jo Adell, the Angels’ first-round draft pick last year, is batting .311 overall and .500 in his past 10 games at Class A Inland Empire. In 25 games there, he has eight home runs and seven stolen bases, and he has not been caught stealing. Adell, 19, has climbed four steps on the Angels’ ladder in less than one calendar year since his signing, through the rookie-level teams in Tempe (Ariz.) and Orem (Utah) to A-level teams in Burlington (Iowa) and Inland Empire.